Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

PJT stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $163.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,601 shares of company stock worth $2,870,848 over the last three months. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

