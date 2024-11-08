OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

OGE opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.