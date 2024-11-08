OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Boosted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,112,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

