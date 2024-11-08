Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Recommended Stories

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

