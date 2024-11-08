Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.01.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.