Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,148,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.