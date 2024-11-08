O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O-I Glass by 125.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

