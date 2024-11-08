NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.19. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $179.64 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

