NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.26 and last traded at $147.38. 69,488,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 403,617,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

