NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NTN opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.