Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Insider Andrea Demarco Sells 29,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NCLH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,482,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,759. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

