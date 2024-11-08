Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE GEO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. 4,780,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.