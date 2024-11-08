NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.59 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%.

NMI Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.37 on Friday. NMI has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 284.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $3,763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NMI by 486.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $861,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

