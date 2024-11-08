nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 15,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,505,033.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

nLIGHT Price Performance

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 602,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,868. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 309,634 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,580 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 227.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

