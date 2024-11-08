Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.91.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,908,240.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,330 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

