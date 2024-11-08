Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 337436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

