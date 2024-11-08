NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.82 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

