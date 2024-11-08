Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPLD

Upland Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 589,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.