Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.88. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $173.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 8,360.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Masimo by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Masimo by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

