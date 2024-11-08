NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 68925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 1,756.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 121,164 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44,780 shares during the last quarter.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

