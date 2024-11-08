NavPoint Financial Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

