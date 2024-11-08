National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

NCMI opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

