National Bankshares Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. Morgan Joseph upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

TRP traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.09. 924,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. Insiders sold a total of 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

