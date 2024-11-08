Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Nathan's Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 66.80% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

