Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 10.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $66.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nano Nuclear Energy traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 2,879,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,005,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
