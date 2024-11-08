Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.93 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 72,533 shares.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack Pailing acquired 29,831 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600.29 ($22,911.08). Insiders own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

