NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.25 and traded as high as $33.78. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 17,053 shares trading hands.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

