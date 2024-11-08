NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.25 and traded as high as $33.78. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 17,053 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
