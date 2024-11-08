MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.23 ($0.16). Approximately 8,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 100,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About MyHealthChecked

(Get Free Report)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops, distributes, and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers general health and energy profile blood test, bowel health rapid test, and stomach ulcer rapid test; nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, vitamins and minerals DNA and profile blood tests, iron deficiency rapid test, and vitamin D rapid test; and weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA and blood tests, glucose management DNA tests, thyroid profile blood test, and stimulating hormone rapid test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.