MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.11 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 4,213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a PE ratio of -368.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.11.

In related news, insider André Schnabl bought 48,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.36 ($32,421.71). 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

