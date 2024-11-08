Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,811. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

