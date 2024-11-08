Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
