Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 450.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

