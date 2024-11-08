Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $470.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

