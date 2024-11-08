Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $349.25 and last traded at $348.83, with a volume of 29720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $343.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,985,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,836,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,136,319.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,985,475.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,836,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,136,319.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,571,989.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,610,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,402,441.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,492 shares of company stock worth $19,430,128. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

