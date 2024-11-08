Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MORN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,548. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $349.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,492 shares of company stock worth $19,430,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

