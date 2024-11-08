Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.
About Monument Circle Acquisition
Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.
