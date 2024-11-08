MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,017,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VHT opened at $275.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

