MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

