Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $213,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

