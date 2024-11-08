Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.