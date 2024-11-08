Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.00 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.