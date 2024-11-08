Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,472 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

