Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,154 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 138.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 198.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.8 %

CI stock opened at $320.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.37 and its 200 day moving average is $340.80. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

