Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.85. 194,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,827. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

