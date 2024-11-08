Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,663. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

