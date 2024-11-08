Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,662 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $16.51 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

