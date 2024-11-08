Mizuho Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $87.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 30,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

