Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CE stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. 420,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16. Celanese has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 128.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

