Mizuho Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $125.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $143.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. Entegris has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Entegris by 102.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

