Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

