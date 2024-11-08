MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,463 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 827.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 201,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.53 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $280.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

